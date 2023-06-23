Friday, June 23, 2023 – Kenya Kwanza renegade MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has accused President William Ruto of lying to Kenyans regarding the housing project and other contentious proposals in the Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking during an interview, Wamuchomba, who is also the Githunguri MP, revealed that Ruto will not achieve much with his lies.

She noted that while the Head of State knows the country is in a mess, his redemption approach is unsuitable and might not yield positive results.

Like the debt-ridden Ghanaian President is doing to restructure the country’s debt by rolling out a plan to swap billions in local bonds with new ones, Wamuchomba told Ruto to seek financial help from rich Kenyans to recover the country’s economy instead of overtaxing the poor.

“We understand this country is in a mess but we cannot get out of this through lies, we will only get out of this by speaking the truth. Those of us with huge salaries and good income should sit and discuss why the country is sinking under our watch and what we can do to recover it,” she said.

Already, traders from some markets, she said, have started pulling out of business due to the numerous burdens, a move she stated might worsen the joblessness crisis in the country.

Wamuchomba insisted that while there are good proposals in the controversial finance bill that might help the country to recoup, most of them are meant to oppress the lowly who ought to be empowered to go for their dreams.

“I am not fighting the housing project but most of the items we are going to use are imported and as a result, we will be sending more dollars away instead of confining them here,” she said while commenting on the proposed 1.5 percent housing levy.

