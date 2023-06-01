Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 1, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first cousin Captain (Rtd) Kung’u Muigai is not done with telling the former head of state the bitter truth.

Speaking during an interview, Kung’u told Uhuru to stop deluding himself that he is still the Mt. Kenya kingpin.

Without mincing his words, Kung’u told Uhuru to stop sideshows and allow President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to govern the country.

He urged him to hand over the leadership mantle to Rigathi Gachagua who is the current senior politician in the region.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has exhausted his leadership options and he is no longer the Kingpin of Mount Kenya region, he should retire from active politics and support others,” he said.

According to Kung’u, Uhuru currently has nothing to offer to the community and he should recognize and support others for the community to prosper.

Kung’u said that Uhuru should not lie to the people of Mount Kenya that the recent intimidation and accusation by the Kenya Kwanza government has forced him not to retire.

“Uhuru should not cite the recent intimidation and invasion of his farm as the reason which he wants to remain in power, let him retire peacefully in Ichaweri, Gatundu South and we will welcome him,” he said.

Uhuru and Gachagua fell out during the rigorous campaigns that preceded last year’s general election, which saw the region split its support for the former President.

Armed with substantial financial resources and a polarising charisma that evokes both admiration and disdain, Gachagua has solidified his position as a prominent figurehead during a time of crisis in the region

