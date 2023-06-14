Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – 2022 Presidential candidate and businessman Jimi Wanjigi has told President William Ruto to stop deluding himself with his impossible and unrealistic revenue target.

Speaking during an interview, Wanjigi argued that Ruto’s plan to collect Ksh2.9 trillion in revenue was unrealistic.

According to the billionaire, raising money through taxes under one financial year from Sh1.9 trillion to Sh2.9 trillion as Ruto wants us to believe, is impossible.

He claimed that the head of state failed to diagnose the current state of the economy before setting the target.

He added that the economy was stagnant, coupled with the current high cost of living. He thus noted that imposing more taxes would affect the citizens struggling to meet their basic needs.

He added that the current administration had not raised the tax base to help the President meet his revenue target.

“For the very first time, every Kenyan that I know of and is speaking is feeling some sort of pain about the economy. We must ask ourselves, what are the solutions, and what created the problem?” Wanjigi posed.

“The Finance Bill is coming at a time when we have no money and when we have high cost of living. This Bill is seeking an unrealistic target. It aims to raise tax collected from Ksh1.9 to Ksh2.9 trillion in one year. Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta didn’t even achieve this in their respective cumulative tenures,” he insisted.

At the same time, Wanjigi noted that Ruto was pushing to raise more funds to service debts and loans. The 2022 Presidential candidate thus advised the head of state to restructure debt repayment plans and slow down on the new punitive tax measures.

“When an economy is in this state, you can’t heavily tax people. You will collect less because you’ve asked for too much.,” Wanjigi reiterated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST