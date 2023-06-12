Monday, June 12, 2023 – Yester-evening, Erica and her friend Shanice were found in an empty bedsitter in Gatokoyo where they have been held all of last week.

They had been kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday morning after hailing a Bolt Taxi. They were locked in the car (doors had child lock activated) and there was a second man hiding in the boot.

Attempts to fight them led to Erica being hit on her head and lower leg with a hammer but she did not sustain serious injury. Her friend had cuts on her hand from trying to pull a knife that had been held to her throat by the man in the back.

Thereafter they agreed to co-operate until their ransom was paid. The place was dingy, hidden. The conditions were very cold. But they were fed daily. The kidnappers wanted 500k for both of them.

They sent messages to both myself and her friend’s mom. On Day 7 (Monday) of the Corpus Christi Novena I asked for your prayers. And now I must thank you because you came through in the BIGGEST way and STORMED heaven with those prayers.

Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Some prayed for confusion, the girls say those guys looked like they were unsure what was happening on many an occasion. Some prayed for them to be unwell, the girls say that the kidnappers were complaining they were coming down with something. Some prayed for unravelling, Erica says even the building felt like it was falling apart just like the plans of the kidnappers. Some prayed for Grace, Erica says she was enveloped with a peace she has never experienced. I had that too. So much so that I refused to pay a single shilling to these men. I did not want them to do this to any other family. I did not want to reward bad behaviour.

So we prayed for protection. They did not lay a finger on the girls. Please note for your own protection that they told the girls that the Bolt App has many crooks from different gangs doing the exact same thing! He told them: “Stay away from Bolt especially after midnight.”

All this drama happened during the Corpus Christi Novena and I did not think that it was a coincidence. Letting people know about the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist is not something the evil one can be happy about. But God is Good! Some were panicked, I was calm. Some were playing detective with all sorts of theories; I asked them to allow DCI to do their jobs. Some were questioning if I was doing enough because I wasn’t doing appeals through the media; I asked them to trust the process and not put my daughter’s life in jeopardy. And all through this, we kept praying.

Made it to The Eucharistic Centre in Burnt Forest on Wednesday to usher in Solemnity Thursday of Corpus Christi (The day that celebrates the Body and Blood of Christ present in the Blessed Sacrament). I asked Sister Anna Ali to whisper Erica’s name to our Friend Yeshua. I knew that I would return with a testimony. That is a very special place where Sister Anna received and passed on to us, Divine Appeals for 25 years (Read the appeals in the book ‘On the Eucharist: A Divine Appeal’). The overall message being clear: Respect and revere the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist.

I came back home and we said the full Holy Rosary with the St Marks jumuiya group. Friday and Saturday saw visits to the Adoration Chapel and all my chats with Jesus had the same response: It is well with Erica, fear not. I was at peace. A friend sent me an amazing testimony of being delivered from kidnappers by a miracle of God.

Sunday, I go for Mass. It’s Corpus Christi Sunday. At consecration of the Host I chat with Jesus: “Wouldn’t it be nice if she came home today, on this very special solemnity marking Your Sacrament of Love?”

He answered me just as He had all week … It is well.

And then I make eye contact with a little boy a row ahead of me. He has a special aura around him and for some reason I just want to touch his hand. I settle for a smile instead, which he cannot see through my face mask.

After Mass a gentleman comes over and tells me he follows me on Facebook. He tells me how his son had an advanced heart condition and doctors had given him no chance to live. But miracle after miracle that eventually led to heart surgery in India saved his life. He told me he knew I was at peace, the one that surpasses all understanding and that God would bring Erica home before dawn. He wanted to introduce me to his son that had undergone that miraculous healing. Along came the same boy I had seen earlier at Mass. His name is Raphael – After the Archangel. Great! I could finally touch his hand.

I go home and messages come in from the kidnapper. He tells me they will do something terrible to Erica that night (and record the video for me to watch) if I don’t send the money. I tell him that it is Corpus Christi Sunday and ask him to read Psalms 91.

Three wonderful nuns from the Assumption Sisters of Nairobi come to visit. We discuss how this whole experience, like all struggle, is somehow for God’s glory. After they leave, an hour or so later, I receive a phone call from the DCI … They have found the girls and have captured two suspects! I rush to Gatokoyo and hug those DCI officers who have not slept for a week searching for the girls. Much respect to them.

And thank YOU prayer warriors for taking all your prayers to the Most High God.

Let us pray:

In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit,

Heavenly Father,

Creator of all and source of all goodness and love, please look kindly upon us and receive our heartfelt gratitude in this time of giving thanks. We acknowledge You for all gifts and blessings You have bestowed upon us: Food, shelter, health, love we have for one another on this prayer platform, family and friends. Thank You for the wonderful blessing of Corpus Christi, the Bread of Life (John 6: 51-58) … And now, this wonderful gift of answered prayers in what has been a most Holy week celebrating the Holy Eucharist.

We thank You for Your infinite generosity. Please grant us continued Grace and blessings. We humbly come before You with a grateful heart, praising You with all our being, for we know that every good and perfect gift comes from You – The One who never changes. Thank you for Edward Mbau and his team from Nairobi Headquarters, DCIO Thika Joseph Thuvi and his team, also DCI Director Mohamed Amin and CS Murkomen. Bless them abundantly, dear Lord.

As we lift up this Thanksgiving prayer, we also recognize our forgetfulness in giving You thanks each and every day. Forgive us. May we learn to thank You for the good; For You alone are worthy of our praise.

In Jesus’ Holy Name we pray. Amen.

PRAYER TO THE ADORABLE JESUS

Oh, Jesus, most humble, adorable, present in the Blessed Sacrament of your Divine Love. On your concealed Sacred throne, I prostrate my soul and whole self before you. Out of my nothingness and sins, I implore you to accept my poor prayers, acts of reparation and adoration to quench your thirst for souls and obtain full pardon for the many profanations, ungratefulness and outrages which you receive each and every moment from the countless number of us miserable sinners.

It was your everlasting Mercy towards mankind that moved you so deeply to the point of veiling yourself to remain in love on our altars and Tabernacles all over the earth.

Oh Jesus, by your Soul, Body and Divinity, present in the most Holy Eucharist, accept the tears of my soul that these very precious souls to you, these men that kidnapped the girls:

Timothy and Njoroge;

may not lose their Eternity forever.

The everlasting ages belong to You. So we entrust our total selves in Your loving care and gaze, now in life and death.

AMEN.

In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.

