Thursday, June 29, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has made good his threat to overthrow President William Ruto from power over the high cost of living.

This is after he kicked off the process of collecting 1 million signatures to authenticate his move.

On Tuesday, Raila and his Azimio co-principals threatened to collect 1 million signatures to overturn Ruto’s punitive policies, including high taxation.

And true to their threat, Azimio started collecting signatures in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) with a view of holding a referendum over the high cost of living.

In a video endorsed by Azimio Principal Martha Karua, Kenyans were seen at the CBD appending their signatures to a form aimed at petitioning Ruto’s policies.

“We are requesting your signatures so that we can hit 1 million so that we can fight the high cost of living,” Kenyans were told.

According to the opposition coalition’s plan, the signatures will help fight the rising cost of fuel, electricity, and other basic commodities.

The signatures were being collected ahead of Friday, July 7, when Azimio is slated to start mass protests against the government over the controversial Finance Act 2023.

In the Kamukunji rally, Azimio co-principal Eugene Wamalwa was categorical that the signatures were meant to oust Ruto’s government from power.

“We the people of Kenya will commence a signature collection exercise which will signal our willingness to reject Ruto’s government.”

“This exercise will take many other shapes and forms until when we shall push Ruto out of power,” Wamalwa stated at the time.

It is now a matter of wait and see what will come out of the signature collection exercise.

