Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – State House is reportedly in panic after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga began a revolution to overthrow President William Ruto.

Addressing his supporters at the historic Kamukunji Grounds, Raila claimed that Ruto had lost touch with reality and as a result, deserves to go.

He cited the ever-increasing cost of living coupled with the recently passed Finance Act which has worsened the situation due to significantly increased taxes as the reason why Ruto cannot stay in power.

He, therefore, asked Kenyans to join him in the civil disobedience that will include stopping payment of taxes to Ruto’s government to deny him the money that he needs to run his administration.

According to Raila, this process will culminate in the removal of the Kenya Kwanza government from the reins of power.

“Time for talks is over, and we will show Ruto that he was wrong in dismissing our concerns and those of the people of Kenya.”

“We embark on the campaign of defiance and civil disobedience including refusing to pay taxes to Ruto’s government,” Raila said in a statement.

Raila declared that the protests to cripple Ruto’s government will officially begin on Saba Saba Day, Friday, July 7.

At the same time, Azimio will embark on a signature collection campaign for self-determination.

The campaign is in response to what they see as the government’s increasing and deliberate move to impoverish the people.

Raila announced that Azimio will collect signatures from at least 1 million Kenyans who support self-determination.

He noted that, if successful, they will then submit the signatures to local and international bodies, which will then decide whether or not to grant them their wish.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.