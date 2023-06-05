Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 5, 2023 – Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie of the Good News International church was filmed asking journalists to buy him bread and milk when he appeared in court on Friday.

Mackenzie argued that members of the press have made a lot of money through the ‘Shakahola Massacre’ story and so, it was wise for them to return the favour by buying him bread and milk.

“Ile hela mmeunda hamuwezi ninunulia hata mkate. Mimi nimekaziwa hata siwezi kupata pesa. Si muende mniletee hata angalau pakiti ya maziwa(You folks should feed me with some of the proceeds you’ve made from my stories. I am in custody, so I can’t make money. Please bring me even a packet of milk” he begged.

The rogue preacher had earlier claimed that he was being mistreated in his cell.

He alleged that police were infringing on his rights by denying him food.

Mackenzie is being held for brainwashing his followers to fast to death.

Watch a video of him begging journalists to buy him bread and milk.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.