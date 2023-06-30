Friday, June 30, 2023 – The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has proposed a salary increase for President, Deputy President, Cabinet Secretaries, and MPs by 14 percent to cushion them from the high inflation currently being witnessed in the country.

If approved, the officials will enjoy significant relief from the impact of the persistently high inflation which has eroded personal incomes amid the rising cost of basic consumer products.

In contrast, salaried workers, part-time workers, and workers in the informal sector will continue to find themselves worse off in a biting inflationary environment.

President William Ruto’s salary package will rise by 7.1 percent from July 2023 to Sh1,546,875 from Sh1,443,750 currently before a further 6.7 percent jump to Sh1,650,000 from July 2024.

On his part, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s monthly compensation will rise to Sh1,367,438 from Sh1,227,188 at present from July 1 before hitting Sh1,402,500, representing a cumulative 14.3 percent jump in his remuneration package over the two years.

The remuneration of Cabinet Secretaries goes up by a similar margin, rising to Sh1,056,000 per month from July 1, 2024, from Sh924,000 at present.

Members of Parliament, including senators, will meanwhile earn Sh741,003 and Sh769,201 in the two upcoming financial years respectively from Sh710,000 currently, representing a cumulative 8.3 percent wage increase in the period.

The revised remuneration package to MPs and senators nevertheless excludes committee sitting allowances which are capped at Sh120,000 per month.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.