Thursday June 22, 2023 – The South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has warned people against scammers using his name and image to defraud the public.

According to the SA presidency in a statement on Wednesday, June 21, scam messages purporting to be sent by the president have been circulating, warning that the “president does not request any funds or endorse any payments or contracts between third parties, whether through websites, adverts, social media, emails, letters, texts or phone conversations”.

Cybercrime and cases of impersonation have been on the rise in the country, according to local media reports.

The African leader did not reveal any further details about the nature of the scams or how long they have been running.

The statement by Ramaphosa’s office however said that anyone who has received communications of this nature from the president or the presidency should terminate all future contact with the scammers.

Those who have already sent money to the scammers should report to law enforcement authorities, it said.