Saturday June 24, 2023 – A 34-year-old man has been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a young woman at the request of her mother for insurance payout in South Africa.

Ngoako Japhter Mabetlela was sentenced by the Limpopo Polokwane High Court on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, for the murder of Lebogang Prudence Lediga. (PICTURED)

The court heard that on the evening of 28 May 2020, the accused arrived at the homestead of the deceased and strangled her to death.

After the incident, the deceased’s mother washed her body and changed the clothes before the police could arrive.

“The accused killed the deceased at the request of her mother in exchange for payment. The deceased’s mother was motivated by the financial gain from the insurance payout,” Regional spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said in a statement.

“In aggravation of the sentence, the state Adv. Malebo Maleka has submitted that the deceased died a painful death and that the offence was premeditated.

“She then said that the accused had a chance to report the deceased’s mother to the police, however, he never did as he had an interest in the payment

“She further argued that there are no substantial or compelling circumstances for the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

“As the NPA we serve the best interest of the society and we are pleased with the good work done by Adv. Maleka and investigating officer, sergeant Lekgema Joseph Molepo of Mankweng police station.”

Malabi-Dzhangi said the deceased’s mother is currently serving a 20-year sentence. She pleaded guilty last year.