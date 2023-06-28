Wednesday June 28, 2023 – A South African lady, Dikeledi Mokone, has shown off her weight-loss transformation.

Dikeledi, who shared her before and after photos via Twitter on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, began working on her body transformation exactly a year ago. 

“Nna I fetched my body Bathong. All I kept saying was I want to see what will happen if I don’t stop, the beauty is loving all the things I’ve been doing the past year. I learned how to swim. Became a better runner,” she wrote. 

See what she shared

