Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Pauline Waithira, the 70-year-old Mama Mboga who endorsed William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022, is a bitter woman and regrets being used by Kenya Kwanza to lie to fellow hustlers about the bottom-up economic matrix.

Speaking during an interview with one of the local dailies, Waithira claimed that Ruto used her to lie to fellow hustlers that their lives would change when he wins the presidency through bottom-up economics.

“I have come to realise this tactic was to get the poor to vote for Ruto en masse in the hope that things would get better,” stated Pauline Waithira, who sells Avocados at Kang’ang’I market in Kiambu.

She noted that Ruto is a patented liar and does not care about hustlers who put him into power.

Waithira was a poster child for the bottom-up economic model during Kenya Kwanza campaigns. She was used by Ruto to illustrate how poor people would benefit from the Kenya Kwanza government through bottom-up.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.