Tuesday June 6, 2023 – Hours after businesswoman and mother of singer Davido’s first child, Sophia Momodu hinted at changing her daughter’s surname while also claiming that she is Imade’s father and mother, she has given an insight on what she feels went wrong between her and the singer via comments she reposted on her Snapchat.

Sophia agreed with comments which insinuated that her baby daddy, Davido, turned on her and their daughter Imade after she ‘moved on’.

She also urged other single mothers to “speak their truth”.

See her Snaps below