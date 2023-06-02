Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 02 June 2023 – A pregnant woman is seeking justice after being brutally assaulted by one Martin in the presence of her 3-year-old daughter.

According to former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, the victim reported the assault incident at Kaewa Police Station and obtained a P3 form signed by a government doctor but the suspect is yet to be arrested.

He is reportedly being protected by the station’s OCS and other rogue police officers.

The victim is being threatened and promised money to withdraw the case.

Sonko has warned the rogue police officers protecting the suspect and said he will not rest until the woman gets justice.

This is what he posted on Twitter.

