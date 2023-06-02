Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday June 2, 2023 – A songwriter has taken to social media to call out a man for sexually harassing her via Instagram.

In a Twitter thread, the lady with the handle @TheLoliaba, said the man slid into her DM in the early hours today and began soliciting for sex. He apparently saw her photos including one she was wearing a beachwear, and began to send her messages saying he wants to have sex with her.

She pointed out that she decided to call him out because harassers and abusers strive in the silence of their victims.

She went on to share the direct messages the said Dimeji sent to her soliciting for sex from her as well as her responses to him.

The accused man is yet to respond to the allegations.

See the screenshots she shared below