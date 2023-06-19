Monday June 19, 2023 – Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has expressed grave concern over the negative use of technology and social media, saying it is now in the hands of “ignoramuses.”

Soyinka said this when he spoke at an event on Friday, June 16.

He averred that the wrong usage of technology is fast taking humanity backwards due to the use of profiling and abusive words.

While stating that he is not a fan of social media, Soyinka said;

“I don’t tweet, I don’t WhatsApp. I tried WhatsApp but I stopped.”