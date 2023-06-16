Friday, 16 June 2023 – It is now emerging that slain Nandi County gynecologist Dr. Caleb Tanui found his neighbour and childhood friend in a compromising situation with his wife before he was brutally murdered and his body dumped in a swamp.

According to DCI officers involved in investigations, Caleb returned home from work unannounced and found the two in a compromising situation.

A confrontation is said to have ensued and eventually, a decision to eliminate him was made.

Caleb was murdered a week later after the confrontation.

The people who killed him dumped his body in a swamp.

When Tanui’s children were interrogated, they told police that some unknown people came to their house at 5am covering their faces, and told them that they were taking their father to the hospital.

Tanui’s family was found dumped in a swamp days after he was reported missing.

After his death, Tanui’s family called elders who performed rituals cursing his killers.

Last week, a man who helped to carry Tanui’s body after his brutal murder surrendered to the elders to seek forgiveness.

He said Tanui’s ghost has been giving him sleepless nights.

His confession led to the arrest of Tanui’s wife and the neighbour she was caught in a compromising situation with.

They are the main suspects in the murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.