Saturday June 3, 2023 – American singer, Trey Songz has been sued for sexual assault after a woman claimed he ‘exposed’ her breast from her bikini top at a 2013 pool party without her consent, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

The Bottoms Up singer, 38, was also recently hit in February with a separate $25 million lawsuit after a woman claimed he allegedly raped her in 2016.

The woman, who is going by the anonymous name of Jane Doe, is not only going after the Grammy-nominated singer, but also the R&B star’s production company, record executive, Kevin Liles, and also Atlantic Records.

In the documents, she stated that the ‘multiple defendants’ are responsible because they should have been aware of his ‘sexual proclivities’ and further claimed that they ‘failed to keep Trey under control during the event.’

Her attorney, per TMZ, claimed that the woman was ‘humiliated’ following the incident, which resulted in ‘long-lasting emotional distress.’

Due to the ’embarrassment’ that also followed her, the attorney claimed that the woman quit her ‘promising career’ just months after the alleged assault.

Last year in 2022, the woman sent a ‘demand letter’ to Trey over the incident, which happened at the Foxwoods Liquid Sundays with Trey Songz event in 2013 in Connecticut.

She is seeking a total of $10 million in damages and also included a video that caught the incident on camera.

However, Trey’s attorney, Michael Freedman, slammed the allegations in a statement to TMZ on Friday.

‘This is yet another example of decade-old allegations being repurposed into a federal case to take advantage of California’s constitutionally questionable new lookback window. We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court.’

Earlier this year in February, Songz was hit with a $25 million lawsuit, which was connected to a previous sexual assault accusation that had been dismissed after the statute of limitations had expired.

The woman, who also went by Jane Doe in legal documents obtained by Rolling Stone, went after Trey, his record label, manager Kevin Liles and 300 Entertainment as defendants, claiming the parties should be held responsible for the his actions.

Initially, a woman referenced as Jane Doe, filed a rape report in February 2022, claiming Songz, born Tremaine Aldon Neverson, forced her to have anal sex without her consent at a house party in LA on March 26, 2016.

She maintained that she thought they were going upstairs for consensual sex, but without warning he ‘threw her to the ground’ and allegedly raped her, all the while ignoring her screams out in pain.

In the wake of the new lawsuit, Songz responded to the claims against him by taking to his Instagram Stories at the time.

‘Lies will never be the truth. No matter who chooses to believe such, he wrote in the post that ended with the Arabic phrase,’ alhamdulillah’, which translates in English to ‘praise be to God’ or sometimes ‘thank God.’

In support of the new suit, Doe referenced that she’s not the first person to call out the singer and rapper for violent behavior, and proceeded to list 10 other incidents, which included an attack at a bowling alley in October where he was alleged to have punched a man and a woman during an altercation.

The woman also told police Neverson had ‘dragged her by the hair’ after she allegedly tried to stop him from entering a bathroom with a woman from his entourage.

Dylan Gonzalez, former college women’s basketball player, accused the Heart Attack star of raping her in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas reportedly looked into the allegations but closed the investigation in April 2022.

In another case, Neverson was sued for $10 million in Miami in Dec. 2021 by a woman who claimed she had felt his ‘fingers being inserted into her vagina’ without her consent during a New Year’s Eve party in 2018. In every case waged against him, he has denied any wrongdoing.

In January 2017, Nope actress Keke Palmer, also came forward and claimed that Trey had used ‘sexual intimidation’ to make her appear in his music video for Pick Up The Phone.

According to People, the mother of one jumped to Instagram after he used her cameo in the video without her permission or consent.

‘This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict,’ she began.

‘Literally, my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle.’

The former Nickelodeon star further claimed that the singer had ‘secretly filmed’ her and then ‘put me in the video against my wishes.’