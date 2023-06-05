Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday June 5, 2023 – Singer Taylor Swift had quite a wild choking moment during her performance at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Sunday night, June 4.

The show was paused after the rogue insect jumped down Taylor’s throat. She then accidentally swallowed the bug in front of tens of thousands of fans.

The Swifties went completely silent as they all watched their favorite performer start to cough repeatedly. The singer told her fans about the bug sabotage, causing everyone to burst out laughing.

The Sunday night show wrapped up a pretty epic 3-day stand in the Windy City for Taylor Swift.

Taylor’s Eras Tour has been such a success so far, she just announced she’s adding stops later this year in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.