Tuesday June 13, 2023 – Taylor Swift has reportedly cancelled her membership at lavish NYC club, Casa Cipriani after photos of her and now ex Matty Healy on a date there were leaked last month,

A source said the Lover singer, 33, ended her membership after guests broke the no-photo policy and posted snaps of her with Matty, 34.

The club permanently expelled two members for taking the photos, while one was ‘put on suspension, and now has to reapply for membership.’

The club has denied that Swift ended her membership, telling the publication: ‘Casa Cipriani revoked memberships to a few members for infringing our club rules.’

A source told the publication last month that ‘at least three members got kicked out for taking pictures of Taylor.’

‘Taylor came knowing the policy, and then had to leave’ because of the photos.

The club also sent out a memo to members which read: ‘It has come to our attention that images have been captured at the club in recent days that have infringed upon the privacy of our members.

‘It is important to note that any member who violates these policies will face immediate revocation of their membership.

Earlier this year hitmaker also split from British actor Joe Alwyn, 32, after a six-year relationship.

A source close to the couple said at the time: ‘The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,’ with Page Six claiming that the pair broke up ‘a few weeks’ before the news broke in April

Swift and the rocker’s romance was revealed in May, amid speculation they had already been dating for weeks but a friend close to the star confirmed Taylor was ‘single’ again on Monday.

The Dear Reader hitmaker dated the I Always Want to Die singer for more than a month after her breakup with her boyfriend of six years, actor Joe Alwyn.

Speaking of Alwyn, he is reportedly ‘disappointed and embarrassed’ by Swift’s new breakup anthem You’re Losing Me, which she released last month, The Mirror reported.