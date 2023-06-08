Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday June 8, 2023 – Singer Spyro has vowed never to release any song again with ‘shake your bum’ or any kind of ungodly /dirty lyrics again.

He said this while declaring himself God’s ambassador.

In a post shared on social media, the ‘Who Is Your Guy’ crooner said he is ready to influence the music industry for God.

He added that there will be no rest until God’s kingdom is established.