Thursday June 8, 2023 – Singer, Sina Rambo’s estranged wife, Heidi, has revealed that they are officially divorced.

The mum of one disclosed this on her Instastories hours ago, adding that she is willing to give out her diamond wedding bands since she is now divorced

She asked her followers planning to get married to hit her up so she can hand the rings over to one of them.

‘This is my wedding ring and since I am now officially divorced, I want to give it out to someone who is getting married soon. So if you are getting married anytime soon coz it is actually diamonds and it is actually really cute and you need a nice ring

In December 2022, Heidi called the singer out and accused him of being abusive.

Heidi and Sina got married in October 2021.

