Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday June 2, 2023 – Pop star, Rhianna took to Instagram to share a picture of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing a shirt inscribed ‘Use a condom.’

The 35-year-old hitmaker was pictured in an oversized black shirt, short black tights, and white heeled boots.

The Umbrella singer wore her long locks straight down with bangs above white acrylic sunglasses. She accessorized her edgy look with chunky gold earrings, a few gold necklaces, gold bracelets, and rings.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 34, welcomed their first child, a son last year in March, and are currently expecting their second child.