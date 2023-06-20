Tuesday June 20, 2023 – Renowned country singer, Morgan Wallen’s son was bitten in the face by a dog.

The country music star’s baby mama, KT Smith said her Great Pyrenees bit the two-year-old child she shares with Morgan in the face, leaving him in need of stitches.

Smith said the dog, Legend, is a rescue and she doesn’t want to put the dog down as some are suggesting. She is instead looking to re-home Legend with a family that has a lot of land and no small children.

TMZ reported that the dog-biting incident happened on Sunday, June 18, and the Smith also revealed that the dog had never shown aggression before. Still, she says she just can’t keep the dog in the house knowing she and her son may be traumatized.

The singer’s son will be okay, though the incident might leave him with a scar.