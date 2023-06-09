Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday June 9, 2023 – American singer, Kelis, has reportedly kicked off a new relationship with actor Bill Murray, who is nearly 30 years her senior.

The pair are said to have been ‘getting close for a while’ after meeting in the United States, following the passing of her husband, Mike Mora last year, from stomach cancer aged just 37.

Last weekend, the 72-year-old Ghostbusters star was spotted watching a number of his rumored new girlfriend’s most recent shows, including her latest ‘from the side of the stage in London,’ according to The U.S. Sun.

The publication revealed that a friend of the couple said they ‘met up in the States before, which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here.’

‘They’ve clearly hit it off,’ the insider added. ‘They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla [in South London].’

The source pointed out that Murray recently mourned the loss of his ex-wife, Jennifer Butler, who he split from in 2008 after more than a decade together, following her unexpected death in 2021.

During their relationship, the father-of-six and Butler welcomed four sons: Caleb, 30, Jackson, 27, Cooper, 26, and 22-year-old Lincoln.

Kelis had her first child, Knight, with then-husband, Nas, in July 2009, and her youngest two, Shepherd, eight, and Galilee, two, with her late spouse.

Murray and Kelis are said to have connected of their ‘shared relatively recent bereavements.’

‘Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap,’ the insider claimed.

He is currently in the United Kingdom filming a sequel to his film Ghostbusters.

Kelis’s second spouse died after a six-month battle with stage four stomach cancer in March 2022.