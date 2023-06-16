Friday June 16, 2023 – Craig David has revealed that he has been celibate for a year after suffering ‘many different traumas’ from one-night stands

The British singer, 42, who is known for his womanising ways, confessed that he is a changed man and is not currently dating.

Craig, who boasted of ‘making love by Wednesday, and then on Thursday, and Friday and Saturday’ in his hit single, revealed he has not had a romp for ‘maybe a year of so’.

Speaking to Louis Theroux on his podcast, he said one-night stands can lead to ‘many different traumas’.

According to Craig, he hopes his sex break will allow him to mentally get prepared to meet his next girlfriend as he wants to start a relationship from ‘a good place’.

He said: ‘Sometimes you gotta pull it back, man. I’m 42 years old now, things are different.

‘If we can’t deep dive, if I can’t have a conversation and at the same time laugh like crazy with you, and see the beauty from within you, then we’re just gonna be doing the same game that I’ve been playing since day one.

‘I don’t want that anymore.’

Previously Craig enjoyed a number of short-term relationship in his 20’s and 30’s but never found anything serious as he was afraid of getting hurt like he did when he was just 16-years-old.

He added: ‘I had never felt anything like that before. My heart kind of closed down.’