Friday June 2, 2023 – Celine Dion has ‘not given up’ her hopes of performing again despite an ongoing health crisis that has forced her to call off her concert.

Her medical woes was first revealed in October 2021, when she had to postpone months of Las Vegas shows because of ‘severe and persistent muscle spasms.’

Later in December of that year, the 55-year-old Canadian singer tearfully revealed she had been diagnosed with the incurable Stiff-Person Syndrome.

She recently announced she has scuttled her tour dates through April 2024, but a People source says she is ‘doing everything she can’ to be able to sing live again.

Another insider told the publication that her sons Rene-Charles, 22, and Nelson and Eddy, nine, ‘are her light right now’ as she fights to return to form.

‘It’s heartbreaking that she has had to cancel touring but she is suffering mobility and other issues from the disease disrupting her daily life,’ the source explained.

‘She is doing everything she can while working with doctors because she wants to perform. She has not given up at all. She is hoping to get all of the issues with this disease under control so she can sing again.’

Celine ‘loves her audiences’ and ‘singing is her life,’ the insider maintained, adding: ‘Seeing this happen is upsetting to her and to everyone around her.’

Another source said: ‘Her main focuses are always her sons and performing. She is the most selfless and considerate person. Celine just loves her boys so much. They are amazing. They give her all the support and love that she needs.’

Celine shares all three of her sons with her late husband Rene Angelil, who in a headline-grabbing detail was 26 years her senior.

They first met in Canada when she was a 12-year-old aspiring singer and he was already 38, and soon after he became her manager.

Rene died at 73 of a heart attack while suffering from terminal throat cancer in January 2016 – two days before Celine lost her brother Daniel to throat cancer.