Monday June 12, 2023 – American singer, Britney Spears has accused her children of ‘making up stories’ following claims she is addicted to the devastating class A drug, crystal meth.

The pop star broke her social media silence on Sunday after eldest son Preston, 17, and ex-husband Kevin Federline – the father of Britney’s two boys – publicly urged her to get help ‘before it’s too late.’

In an interview with Daphne Barak for the Mail On Sunday, Federline revealed he was ‘terrified’ for the singer’s wellbeing, while Preston and younger brother Jayden, 16, say they are refusing to spend time at their mother’s home after purportedly seeing drugs delivered to the property.

Responding to the claims, Britney, 41, hit back at her family, claiming the allegations ‘make no sense.’

She wrote: ‘The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad … This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that …

‘With Preston saying “she needs to listen to us before it’s too late” … Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door ??? I never saw you guys … Jayden played the piano and we made music together … But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again.’

She added: ‘It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low … l’ve always felt like the news bullies me …

‘It’s sad because everyone sits back as if that’s ok to make up lies to that extent … Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things either way I will be fine working out to Throb !!!’

Since November 2021, when the 13-year arrangement to control her financial and personal affairs was lifted, Britney has documented her freedom with several bizarre social media posts.

The often-bizarre posts led to some members in her family now claiming she is now hooked on crystal meth, the highly addictive cocaine derivative made notorious in hit series Breaking Bad.

‘I fear she’s on meth – I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up,’ Kevin Federline, her ex- husband and father of their two sons, explained. ‘It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.’

Her sons, Preston and Jayden are refusing to meet their mother, claiming they have seen drugs being delivered to her house.

Her family are scared, with Britney’s father, Jamie, telling me he worries she will meet the same fate as English singer Amy Winehouse, who died at the tragically young age of 27.

Federline added: ‘Every time the telephone rings, I fear that there will be devastating news.

‘I don’t want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose.’