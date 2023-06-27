Monday June 26, 2023 – American singer, Billie Eilish has declared that Rihanna is ‘the hottest person to ever exist in the history of the world.’

While reflecting on her own body image issues, during a new interview the superstar, 21, spoke about navigating body-shaming comments online.

She disclosed that she likes to listen to the 35-year-old Umbrella hitmaker’s music, play games on her phone, spend time with family, and ‘take baths.’

‘Dogs, big dogs…like if I’m around big dogs, I’m chill,’ she told British Vogue. ‘But it’s really hard, you know? I’ve had a rough time, TBH [to be honest], and I’m still figuring it out. But it’s definitely a weird life; I’ll say that.’

The Barbados-born performer, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, was previously dubbed the ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ by Esquire Magazine in 2011.

Over the years, Eilish has previously credited the Fenty Beauty as her style inspiration, after she said ‘fashion has always been her defense mechanism.’

‘I feel like I’ve never felt something as strongly hearing someone else say it as I did when I heard her say that,’ she told Vogue Australia in 2019. ‘It’s always been that way for me. It’s always been my security blanket. It’s my way of expression without having to use words.’

The Oscar winner continued: ‘Fashion is its own language and I use mine all day, every day. I always have.’

That same year, Eilish defended the nine-time Grammy winner against fan criticism for focusing more on her makeup line than releasing new music.

‘I think Rihanna is f**king murdering it,’ Eilish told Billboard. ‘Everyone who is like, ‘Stop with the [Fenty] brand and put out more music,’ I think, ‘Shut the f**k up.’

Rihanna ‘is doing exactly what she needs to do, and that’s fire.’

‘Yeah, we want new Rihanna music, but we also want Rihanna. Only props to her,’ Eilish reminded the world.