Thursday June 22, 2023 – Singer Ava Max was slapped by a fan onstage, days after a fan threw a phone at singer Bebe Rexha’s face.

Ava Max was headlining a live show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles when a fan rushed the stage and swiped at her, making contact with her forehead.

Ava who was calm as security dragged the man out, later revealed she suffered an injury; a scratch to her eye.

TMZ reported that the singer’s fan who was not arrested, claimed he simply wanted to “hold her”, an act which is also illegal.