Tuesday June 13, 2023 – Big Brother’s Angel Smith, has slammed a man who shared a sultry photo of Hilda Baci in a bikini photo while congratulating the Guinness Wold Record holder.

Shortly after her record was ratified by the Guinness World Record group as the new record holder for longest cooking marathon by an individual, a man shared a photo of Hilda in a bikini as he congratulated her.

Angel felt it was inappropriate.

She wondered if people would have shared a photo of a person in Boxers if a man had been the new record holder.

See her exchange with the Twitter user below