Friday, June 2, 2023 – Fiery blogger Aoko Otieno has been firing salvos at Raila Odinga’s former aide Silas Jakakimba for reportedly stealing money meant for pro-government bloggers together with Interior PS Raymond Amollo, who happens to be his long-time friend.

Aoko made damning allegations about the prominent lawyer and alleged that he was chased from ODM for having a sexual affair with Raila Odinga’s wife Mama Ida.

Silas has taken to Twitter to respond to Aoko’s allegations.

He compared her to a pig and said he is not ready to wrestle with a pig.

He further said that he won’t be intimated by Aoko’s cheap sideshows.

Check out his tweet.

