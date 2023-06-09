Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 9, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has urged Kenyans to reject President William Ruto‘s affordable housing programme because the man has never built anything in the country.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Sifuna said Ruto is a man who promises the heavens only to take them to hell and warned Kenyans on trusting him with the housing levy.

Sifuna said if the head of state was to be believed, the country would be enjoying the six state of art stadia promised by Ruto.

“William Ruto has never built anything. If he did, we would be enjoying those six stadia he promised us. He is not going to build you a house. Don’t agree to be lied to,” said Sifuna.

The ODM senator insisted that the opposition will vote against the contentious Finance Bill 2023 because most Kenyans are unhappy with it.

According to Sifuna, all elected leaders ought to listen to the wishes of most Kenyans.

“As representatives of the people, we feel the responsibility to listen to them and what they are saying is that the bill should be rejected in total,” he added.

