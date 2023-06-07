Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – Siaya County Deputy Governor William Oduol has shocked Kenyans after he bought a chair worth Sh 1 million for his office.

According to Siaya County‘s Public Investment Committee, immediately after taking office, Oduol ordered the renovation of his office and the replacement of all furniture.

The total cost of the furniture replacement amounted to Sh11 million, with his executive chair costing the taxpayer a cool Sh 1 million.

The allegations against Oduol have caused significant controversy and raised concerns about the misuse of public funds, bearing in mind that he is the man who is accusing Governor James Orengo of engaging in corruption.

Oduol was impeached by Siaya County Assembly last week and is now waiting for the Senate to determine his fate.

While impeaching him, Siaya county MCAs accused Oduol of gross misconduct, corruption and disrespecting Governor James Orengo, who is a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST