Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – Machakos Town MP Caleb Mule has proposed additional amendments to the Finance Bill 2023, aimed at restricting the government’s utilization of funds collected from Kenyans for the Housing Fund.

While tabling his proposal, Mule urged his colleagues to ensure that the collected funds are solely utilized for housing construction and related projects.

His proposal aimed to establish guidelines for President William Ruto’s use of the funds, directing that they be allocated specifically for housing initiatives.

“The Affordable Housing Levy shall not be used for any other purpose other than the development of affordable housing and associated social and physical infrastructure as well as the provision of affordable home financing to Kenyans,” the legislator proposed.

Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, on the other hand, proposed that the contributions be made voluntarily – a move that will see the Head of State collect below his Sh83 billion target.

The lawmaker also proposed to have deductions set at 1.5% of the basic salary as opposed to the gross salary as contained in the bill.

Kalasinga advocated for a cap of Ksh3,000 on the joint contribution made by both the employer and the employee.

Additionally, the lawmaker proposed that Kenyans should be allowed to claim their contributions with interest after seven years.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa also proposed that Kenyans who have contributed to the fund should have the opportunity to enter into a joint purchase agreement.

This proposed amendment would enable couples to embark on housing ventures together.

