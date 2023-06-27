Tuesday, June 27, 2023 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala has offered a ray of hope to Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) clamouring for a salary increase.

This is after he countered Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who vowed that MCAs would never receive any additional funds because the government was broke.

During an interview, Malala remarked that plans were underway to set aside money for the exercise.

He noted that with austerity measures within the county assemblies, it is possible to give MCAs substantial salary increases contrary to Gachagua’s stand.

“We are going to get money for that. We can adjust some spending within the counties to raise the needed amount,” Malala stated.

The UDA secretary general suggested that the money could be raised by cutting the amount MCAs spent on hospitality and seminars.

Malala, therefore, advised the Commission for Revenue Authority (CRA) to look at the county assemblies’ budget ceilings to release more funds toward salaries.

“If we need the MCAs to do their representation, oversight, and legislation roles properly, we have to give them a decent salary,” Malala threw his support behind the MCAs appeal.

He added that he had already written to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) requesting a roundtable discussion concerning the matter.

SRC had allocated a Sh10,000 pay rise to MCAs for the 2023/2024 Financial Year, which the ward representatives rejected.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.