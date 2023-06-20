Tuesday, 20 June 2023 – The family of National Youth Service (NYS) recruit Simon Ng’ang’a Mwirigi is crying for justice after he was reportedly murdered and his body dumped at the expansive NYS Yatta Camp in Athi River.

According to Robert Alai, security guards manning the 250 acres farm spotted people wearing NYS uniform dumping the deceased’s body.

Mwirigi’s family members have tried to seek justice in vain.

They have reached out to DCI for help but their efforts have not yielded fruits.

Below is a tweet by Robert Alai.

