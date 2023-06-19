Monday, June 19, 2023 – Economist David Ndii has also weighed in on the Sh120 million house saga in which Cabinet Secretary in President William Ruto’s government has been accused of grabbing from Gatanga MP Edward Muriu.

Reports indicate the said Labour CS Florence Bore had strived to purchase the property owned by an MP at an undervalued price of Sh90 million.

And when Muriu refused, Bore stormed the house with armed police officers and occupied it by force.

The scandal raised eyebrows among Kenyans who suspected the bureaucrats in government could be misappropriating the public funds in their custody for their own gains.

A Kenyan wondered how a CS would be doing such multi-million shillings transactions less than a year after getting into office.

“A CS who has only worked for less than a year is already buying a Sh120 million house? Yenyewe Serikali ni ya mama mboga hii,” posed Njaga Mugo.

Responding to Mugo’s concern, Ndii who leads a team of Ruto’s economic advisors, defended Bore, saying transacting such amounts would not be a big deal to most of the CSs given their wealth declaration reports.

“CS nominees declared their finances during vetting. This info is in the public domain. Actually, you can just google it,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.