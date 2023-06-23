Friday, June 23, 2023 – Barely hours after President William Ruto shielded him from critics over his derogatory remarks against the media, Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is at it again.

This is after he threatened former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Azimio over their plans to hold countrywide protests against the passing of Ruto’s draconian Finance Bill 2023.

With Azimio set to hold a public engagement forum at Kamukunji Grounds on Tuesday next week, Kuria warned that he would lead a counter-protest to frustrate the opposition’s plans.

According to Kuria, Raila, and his Azimio do not have a monopoly for organizing and conducting protests in the country, contrary to the Constitution, which provides freedom of assembling and picketing.

“They can demonstrate against the passing of Finance Bill 2023, no one has stopped them. We too will organize and demonstrate in its support,” Kuria stated.

He further accused Raila of attempting to incite the public instead of organizing constructive arguments.

“Do they think that they own the streets? We also have access to the same streets, and we will meet right there head-on,” Kuria warned.

“The thinking that someone has a monopoly over demonstrations in this country is a pure lie,” Moses Kuria stated in a direct warning to Azimio.

The Finance Bill 2023 proposed several changes to the tax laws in the country, including an increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate on petroleum products from 8 per cent to 16 per cent.

The Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria defended the government’s decision to increase the VAT on petroleum products, stating that the increase would raise revenue and reduce the budget deficit.

He acknowledged that some quarters criticised the decision, but urged Kenyans to recognise Kenya’s economic challenges.

