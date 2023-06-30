Friday, June 30, 2023 – In what may be construed as sabotaging the war against corruption, Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s allies now want graft suspects to be appointed in President William Ruto’s government.

Azimio, through Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma, now wants to amend the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act 2023 to give corruption convicts a lifeline.

Kaluma proposed repealing Section 64 of Chapter Six of the Constitution, which disqualifies corruption convicts from holding public office.

“The objective of this bill is to amend the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act 2003 to delete the provision for disqualification of persons convicted of corruption or economic crimes from being elected or appointed as public officers.”

“This bill does not delegate legislative or contain any provisions limiting any fundamental right or freedom,” reads the proposal in part.

In what has shocked Kenyans, Raila and his Azimio have been at the forefront fighting corruption.

During the 2022 General Election campaigns, Raila listed fighting corruption as his priority if elected as President.

“President (Retired) Uhuru Kenyatta said the country loses Ksh2 billion daily to corruption and theft. This is unacceptable for taxpayers who are struggling to make a living. I know the loopholes and where these corruption activities thrive, and I will deal with them,” Odinga pledged.

Nonetheless, the lawyer is already facing stiff opposition from anti-graft crusaders who want the bill withdrawn. Kaluma was accused of seeking to offer more leniency to corrupt individuals.

Constitutional lawyer, Ekuru Aukot, was among those who voiced their reservations, warning that Bill is retrogressive as it would undo all the efforts made to combat corruption.

