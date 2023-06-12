Monday, June 12, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance apologist, Pauline Njoroge, has reportedly paid an advert in a local daily advertising herself after she became jobless following the exit of the Jubilee regime in August last year.

Pauline Njoroge was among socialite bimbos who were dining with the top Jubilee regime honchos led by former Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

After President William Ruto became President in August last year, Karanja Kibicho was fired and now he is making a living by selling illicit brews in the Mt Kenya region as claimed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The exit of Karanja Kibicho from the government left Pauline exposed and rudderless and on Sunday, she decided to pay a local daily to advertise how a simple village girl from Githiga rubbed shoulders with powerful and corrupt men in the former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

The local daily, which is known for brown envelope journalism, splashed a headline “Pauline Njoroge‘s rise”

In welcoming the headline, Pauline wrote “Wow! A splash! This girl from Githiga through the tears and the struggles could not have imagined such a day. So far so God!,”

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta recently appointed Pauline Njoroge as Jubilee Party Deputy Party organising Secretary but her appointment was short lived since Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu declared that Uhuru is no longer the Jubilee Party leader.

Nderitu said as per her office, nominated MP Sabina Chege is the current Jubilee Party leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.