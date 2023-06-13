Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has changed his mind on giving former legendary boxer Conjestina Achieng a job he had promised earlier.

In a statement on Twitter, Sonko revealed that he will not employ Conjestina Achieng as Head of Security at his Mombasa-based club as earlier promised.

Sonko said he would not be offering her the job because of her history with alcohol, insinuating that he might slip back to alcoholism.

“My initial plan for Conje after healing was to employ her as the Head of security operations at the international Club Volume but changed my mind after thinking through what she has gone through before on drug and substance abuse.

“I don’t want her around any environment associated with drugs,” he said.

However, Sonko said he would offer the athlete a gym instructor and a head of security job at a restaurant.

Sonko further added that Conjestina would not be allowed to return to Siaya to stay there and will only go there to visit relatives under tight supervision.

“Conje will be the gym instructor and head security at Salama Bling Beach Resort, Kanamai. Together with her sister, coach, and son, we inspected the hotel where she’ll be working and they all agreed.”

“She will now be making a living in order to support her family, lakini tumeelewana nawao kwamba Siaya hatarudi tena atakuwa anaenda kusalimie under supervision na kurudi,” Sonko stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST