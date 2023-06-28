Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – In a surprising turn of events, the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition has lauded the new advocacy from the Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga calling on Kenyans to carpool, in a bid to reduce fuel demand.

In a statement, National Assembly Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wah noted that carpooling would exert less pressure on the national imports bill, of which fuel is a major component.

He added that the strategy would subsequently stabilise the shilling against the dollar.

Ichung’wah heaped praise on the Azimio regime for driving the conversation toward a positive outlook that would benefit the economy – instead of hurting President William Ruto administration’s source of revenue.

“Carpooling is a good idea. Reduced fuel demand also exerts less pressure on the national imports bill of which fuel is a major component and could further stabilise the shilling against the dollar.”

“A stronger shilling is good for the economy. I like this conversation. Clearly, the conversation has changed indeed,” he stated.

Ichung’wah’s statement was a modest take on a directive Raila gave to his supporters aimed at hurting President William Ruto in his pursuit to expand revenue sources and finance its budget.

The former Prime Minister, while addressing his supporters at Kamukunji Grounds yesterday, called on Kenyans to boycott taxes in an act of civil disobedience.

He also urged Kenyans to consider carpooling as an option to cut down on fuel consumption.

The opposition leader directed the public to cut down on non-essential travel to avoid incurring extra costs. This, according to Raila, would deny the government an opportunity to collect taxes.

He appealed to employers to give employees ample time to walk to and from work. At the same time, he called on matatu owners to double their carrying capacity while maintaining the fares at the same rates.

In addition, the Azimio leader urged police officers to support his call by allowing matatus to carry above capacity.

He also instructed Kenyans to block the paths of President William Ruto and those of his government.

