Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has been accused of demanding a Sh 3 million from a certain lady to protect her from being indicted by a certain Senate Committee.

The lady, who is as corrupt as a skunk, was summoned by the committee to answer to some corruption issues, and Cherargei approached her and demanded a bribe of Sh 3 million to protect her.

From the chats, the money was to be sent to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) no later than Tuesday, June 20.

However, taking to Twitter, Cherargei distanced himself from the chats and asked Kenyans to ignore them.

He said the image was photoshopped and his phone number was attached by individuals scamming unsuspecting Kenyans.

Here are the chats of Senator Cherargei, who is a close ally of President William Ruto, demanding a Sh 3 million bribe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.