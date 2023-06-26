Monday, June 26, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged of how Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has been sabotaging President William Ruto’s government despite being appointed to the powerful and influential docket by the Head of State.

According to controversial blogger, Maverick Aoko, Murkomen is among Ruto’s allies who are working secretly with the former President to sabotage the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

Aoko said recently Murkomen travelled to Dubai where they met with the former President at a very dingy place to avoid being seen by Kenya’s intelligence officers who are always in the city of gold wasting public money.

“There’s someone in Ruto’s government tipping Nation media. Ruto hired people who stood with him against Uhuru and Raila.

“He used feelings Mtu kama Murkomen, he met Uhuru some very dingy place Dubai juzi. He’s going for Marakwet 2027, Kimaiyo will wash him,” Aoko wrote on her Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.