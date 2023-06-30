Friday, June 30, 2023 – The family of former Minister Simeon Nyachae is embroiled in an inheritance dispute between his two widows and children.

When he died, Nyachae left a fortune and the two widows are fighting for the control of billions in the real estate, banking, manufacturing, and hospitality industries.

In an affidavit filed by one of Nyachae ‘s sons identified as Leon Nyachae, he accused Nyachae’s second wife Margaret Chweya of being married to four husbands.

Leon claims an inquiry commissioned by the family established that Margaret had two husbands, Jacob Machuki Mokaya and Michael Pondo Migowa, who live in Kenya, and two others, George Gordon Odera and James Leroy Totten, who live in the US.

However, the woman through her lawyers says that she has never been married to Mokaya or Migowa.

“THAT I have never been married to Mr. Michael Pondo nor have I been married to Mr. Jacob Machuki. There has never been any dowry paid to my stepmother Agnes Kerubo/Kemunto,” reads court documents.

Leon’s mother is Grace Wamuyu, who was the late minister’s first wife.

