Friday, June 30, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confessed his undying love for German-made cars, especially the Mercedes Benz.

While hosting the President of the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) Foundation, Martin Schulz, at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, the DP revealed that he prefers driving himself in his Mercedes Benz.

According to Gachagua, he is so possessive of the car that he does not allow his driver to touch it.

Defending the decision, Gachagua explained that the automobile was efficient and reliable, giving him the confidence to drive it himself.

The DP also hailed the German car, whose latest models range between Ksh10 million to Ksh30 million, insisting that it was comfortable.

“On a lighter note, I am a fan of your car, Mercedez Benz. Mercedez Benz is a car that I don’t allow my driver to drive and I drive it myself.

“Because most vehicles from Germany last long, they are tested and efficient,” Gachagua stated.

The former Mathira MP further told the delegates that Kenyan buyers preferred machines and other household items manufactured in Germany because they gave them value for their money.

“German technology is very much accepted here because it is proven and reliable,” he added.

Additionally, the DP lauded the Friedrich Ebert Foundation’s tremendous contribution to Kenya’s transformative agenda. He urged them to foster their agenda in promoting democratic values of freedom and sustainable development.

Martin welcomed Gachagua’s sentiments indicating that Germany was keen to deepen bilateral relations with Kenya to end security threats, especially in Lamu.

