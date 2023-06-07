Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 07 June 2023 – Detectives investigating the mysterious disappearance of Ciku Muiruri’s daughter, Erica Gachoka, and her friend, Shanice Agose, have widened the scope of the investigations following reports that the two could have been taken out of the country.

This new development followed after detectives established that a message was sent to Erica Gachoka’s maternal uncle informing him that the kidnappers were threatening to take them to Somalia if a ransom of Ksh 250,000 was not sent.

Part of the message sent from Erica’s phone on Monday read: “Please I was kidnapped last 9te by some Somali and am almost headed to Somalia if 250k is not sent by cob tomorrow. Please help. (sic).”

Erica and her friend Shanice Agose are said to have been abducted in Nairobi on Sunday but apart from the message, there has been no communication from the alleged abductors.

Veteran radio presenter, Ciku Muiruri, announced the sad news of her daughter’s kidnapping on her Facebook page.

She wrote. “Peace be with you all. Novena is below. But first, I have a very special favour to ask each and every one of you. In the early hours of Sunday morning (2am), my daughter and a friend of hers were abducted by a taxi driver.We know that prayers can move mountains. Stop wars. Please pray for my daughter Erica Njeri and her friend Shanice Agose as part of your intentions. Also, and this is very important, pray for those who have taken them, that their souls may not be lost,”.

The distressed mother said she had no control over what the abductors were doing to her daughter and friend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.