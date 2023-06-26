Monday, 26 June 2023 – Firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna claims that Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino is a serial murderer who deserves to be rotting in jail.

Taking to his Twitter account, Miguna alleged that Babu Owino’s former personal assistant and confidant, Ndege Sirkal, fell out with him after he killed a woman in his presence.

According to information shared by Miguna, Sirkal cannot spill the beans concerning the brutal murder because he fears Babu Owino.

Sirkal and Babu schooled together at the University of Nairobi.

He was once his personal assistant and close confidant.

Check out Miguna’s tweet.

