Friday, 02 June 2023 – A member of the famous Gengetone group Boondocks gang is reportedly struggling to make ends meet after fame diminished.

Maddox, who came into the limelight when Gengetone style of music ruled the airwaves, spends most of his time chewing miraa and indulging in cheap liquor.

It is alleged that his mental health is at stake.

Check out heart-breaking photos of him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.